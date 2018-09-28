Curt Rajkowski of Sauk Rapids Wins Dream Getaway #36

Congratulations to Curt Rajkowski of Sauk Rapids -- the winner of Dream Getaway #36! We called Curt this morning to let him know that he had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Curt to decide where he wants to go (early indications suggest Australia).

Dream Getaway #37 Starts Monday!

Win a Dream Getaway, and you decide WHERE you're going; you decide WHO'S going with you; you decide WHEN you're going. Bursch Travel in Waite Park helps you plan all the details -- then they'll send us the bill.