Cty Road 136/Oak Grove Road Is Open

With just under 2 weeks away from the start of the 2021-2022 school year the County Road 136/Oak Grove Road Southwest project has made enough progress to open the road. The road goes right by Oak Hill Elementary school on the south side of St. Cloud and is on the way to the new Tech High School.

The project included the installation of curbs on each side and a road resurfacing. The road is now open to traffic. Sidewalk on the east side of the road hasn't not been completed but is clearly marked.