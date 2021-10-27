CSB/SJU Hosting ‘The Great Pumpkin Concert’ Friday

If you're a 'Charlie Brown' fan then you're not going to want to miss this fun, festive event. College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University is hosting 'The Great Pumpkin Concert' on Friday, October 29.

The event is being held in the Abbey Church at Saint John's University and will showcase a variety of classical, pop, and jazz numbers. The arrangments are from Fr. Bob Koopmann, George Maurer, Matt Haider and others.

It's also the public's chance to hear music from their newly expanded organ. According to the college and university's official Facebook page, '...its powerful sound shakes the walls!" That sounds awesome [pun intended]! Get ready for Halloween in style with CSB/SJU!

Some of the festive songs you'll hear include;

Phantom of the Opera

Toccata and Fugue

Suite Gothique

Haunted Organ

Peanuts: The Great Pumpkin Waltz

& "NEW compositions to warm your heart and chill you to the bones"

The event is sponsored by the Steve Noack Program in Pop and Jazz. You can find a link to more information on the CSB/SJU Facebook page. Get ready for some fun, spooky, and festive music, central Minnesota!

Also, if you're looking to catch Charlie Brown specials on TV this fall, check out this story we did a few weeks ago.

