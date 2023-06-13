Crimestoppers: Purse Stolen From a Cart in Waite Park

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 5800 block of Rolling Ridge Road where items were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Waite Park Police are reporting incidents were someone is going mailbox to mailbox with a flashlight on Aberdeen Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says officers responded to the area but were unable to locate anyone suspected of doing this.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Park Police are also reporting a case of fraud where someone on facebook received contact from an old friend offering them a deal where if they give more money to a grant program they get more money back. Mages says it is unclear if the old friend set this person up or had their facebook account hacked.

Waite Park Police are also reporting that a purse was stolen from a cart at a store on 2nd Avenue South. Items taken include cash, a social security card and a debit card. Mages suggests wearing a cross body purse while in stores to avoid the possibility of leaving that purse in a cart unattended.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.