Cozy Annandale Cabin Offers Chance To Live On An Island!

I think most people at some point in their life have thought to themselves that it would be nice to get off the grid and live somewhere quiet. Well, homes don't get much quieter than this cozy cabin located on Clearwater Lake's Bungalow Island.

The dwelling, which was built in 1972, doesn't have much for amenities, but that isn't where the appeal for this property lies anyhow!

The 330 square foot interior property located on 0.84 acres of land is listed by David Ulrich/Coldwell Banker/Patrick Morgan for $179,000.

What an opportunity to own a piece of history on an island in idyllic Clearwater Lake! Accessible by boat or snowmobile in winter, this rustic cabin is poised at the highest point on the island, providing dramatic views of this recreational lake. The additional parcel, included in sale, gives ample space to stretch out and enjoy the true wonders of MN nature. Your retreat faces north to a small bay providing even more privacy. A small attic with pull-down ladder is a wonder spot for an afternoon nap after a day of boating. Boat access to two restaurants across the lake. Potential for a tear down and rebuild to county building codes. VERIFY any proposed changes to structure or future use of land with Wright County. Only an hours drive from Minneapolis. Don't miss the opportunity to own your own island gem.

The home features one bedroom, no bathroom (an outhouse will do) and a cooktop, electric water heater, microwave, range and refrigerator.

Take a look at the property with these photos!

David Ulrich/Coldwell Banker Realty/Patrick Morgan David Ulrich/Coldwell Banker Realty/Patrick Morgan loading...

