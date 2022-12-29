FFA Growing in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth.

Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year.

Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She says many schools are rediscovering the value of vocational classes.

Our programs are uniquely positioned to help students in any career path that they choose. So some of them will go into the workforce right out of high school, while others are going into some career and technical training that might require a two-year degree. And our classes still allow the student who wants to go on and receive a four-year degree to be properly set up for that.

Officials say more school districts are adding classes in food and natural resources, but are finding challenges in hiring properly trained teachers.

For more information on starting an agriculture, food, and natural resources class in your school district, or help finding funding or teachers, find the Minnesota FFA Foundation website here.