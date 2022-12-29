The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Ring in the new year with several fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch the final performance of Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol, enjoy Shaun Johnson's Big Band Experience, see the 70's Magic Sunshine Band, take the family to a massive balloon drop at Skatin' Place, and rock out with Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
Don't Hug Me Christmas CarolSt. Cloud
A popular show is back at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. A Don't Hug Me Christmas Carol wraps up its final productions this weekend. The story takes us to Christmas Eve in Bunyan Bay, Minnesota and bar owner, Gunner Johnson, gets in an argument with his wife, and tells her he’s skipping Christmas. He storms out of the bar, goes snowmobiling across the lake, falls through the ice and goes into a coma. He comes back in his dream where he’s visited by folk legend, Sven Yorgensen, who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future. Tickets range between $20-$24 dollars there are still seats remaining. Show times are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Thursday, December 29th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Shaun Johnson and the Big Band ExperienceSt. Cloud
A swingin’ holiday show fronted by Shaun Johnson – lead singer of Tonic Sol-fa - is back to help bring in the new year. The Big Band Experience show will bring you that big band sound with the talented vocals of Johnson. Tickets range between $35-$40 and show time will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Paramount Theatre.
- Friday, December 30th, 7:30 p.m.
70's Magic Sunshine BandSt. Cloud
If you're a fan of the 70's you will want to be at Pioneer Place this weekend. The 70's Magic Sunshine Band is the ultimate tribute to 70’s AM Radio. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and tickets are just $30. A few seats remain to grab your tickets and make the night groovy.
- Friday, December 30th, 7:30 p.m.
Massive Balloon DropSt. Cloud
Celebrate the New Year with the family at the Skatin' Place! The fun includes skating, bounce houses, laser tag, food/drinks, and one of the largest arcades in Central Minnesota. One massive balloon net is due to release at 3 PM & 7 PM. There will also be over $1,000 in prizes Inside the balloons ready for you to pop open. You're asked to reserve your ticket ahead of time. The Massive Balloon Drop event runs from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and then 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 31st, 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Deuces Wild Dueling PianosSt. Cloud
Ring in the new year with one of the most entertaining shows to end 2022. Deuces Wild duo Dave & Ted are proud to be back at the Paramount to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a musical comedy team! They’ve traveled coast to coast in the USA, Canada, Panama and Mexico as the most sought after dueling piano act in the country. Their high energy mix of comedy, music and extensive audience participation makes this a show unlike any other! There are two opportunities to catch this performance with a 7:00 p.m. show and a 10:00 p.m. show. Tickets are $32.
- Saturday, December 31st, 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.