The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Shaun Johnson and More!

Celebrate the New Year with the family at the Skatin' Place! The fun includes skating, bounce houses, laser tag, food/drinks, and one of the largest arcades in Central Minnesota. One massive balloon net is due to release at 3 PM & 7 PM. There will also be over $1,000 in prizes Inside the balloons ready for you to pop open. You're asked to reserve your ticket ahead of time. The Massive Balloon Drop event runs from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and then 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE to reserve your tickets!

- Saturday, December 31st, 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.