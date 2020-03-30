COVID-19 Cancellations

UNDATED -- We have some COVID-19 related announcements:

ONGOING:

-- Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring is suspending in-person gatherings until further notice. Worship services will be held on Facebook live-streaming.

-- The Granite Rotary Rose Sale has been postponed.

-- Northland Bible Baptist Church has canceled all bible study and Awana groups for Wednesdays April 1st and April 8th. Those Wednesday night services, as well as Sunday worship services for March 29th and April 5th, will be available online.

-- Faith Lutheran Church in St. Cloud has suspended all activities and worship services until further notice.

-- Julie's Kanine K-12 has suspended all dog training classes until further notice.

-- Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph is canceling all worship services and meetings at the fellowship hall.

-- Redeemer Lutheran Church is canceling all services next week (March 29-April 4th). Online services available. All non-worship activities have been canceled until further notice.

-- St. James Church in Jacobs Prairie will be canceling all card parities on March 22nd and April 4th effecting immediately.

-- Hope Covenant Church will be closed to public services till April 12th. In the meantime we will be offering opportunity for worship, learning and connection online.

-- Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March. Worship services will be posted online.

-- Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud will be having all Wednesday and Sunday services online only through the end of March.

-- Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March. Worship services will be posted online.

-- Westwood Community Church is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March.

-- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March.

-- First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud will not be holding worship or any church-related activities through April 12th.

-- Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has suspended all meetings, groups and worship services until further notice. Wednesday and Sunday services will be broadcast online on the church's YouTube channel.

-- Discovery Church facility is closed through March 29th.

-- Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell is suspending Sunday services and Wednesday meetings. Online streaming will be available on Facebook.

-- Waite Park American Legion will be closed until May 1st.

-- Benton County Historical Society and Museum will close through the end of the month.

-- Independent Lifestyles is canceling all classes and activities this week.

-- Ms Melinda's Dance Studio is canceling all classes this week.

-- The Stearns History Museum will be closed through March 30. Staff is available for research requests online and the catalog is available online for research.

-- The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA building will be closed starting at 9:00 p.m. Monday and be re-evaluated on March 30th.

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud is suspending face-to-face gatherings through March 31st. Worship and faith formation will be offered online.

-- The Saint Cloud Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has canceled all Sunday services through April.

-- Catholic Charities Emergency Services is cutting back hours. Food distribution will be available Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. No clothing or household item donations will be accepted until further notice.

-- Helping Hands Outreach has canceled all events, including meals and exercise classes, until further notice.

-- The East Side VFW Post 4847 is canceling bingo through the end of March.

-- Harvest Fellowship Church in Sauk Rapids has suspended all meetings, groups, and services for two weeks. Online services will be available.

-- Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring is canceling all groups, meetings, and worship services until April 1st.

-- Calvary Community Church in St. Cloud is moving all services online for the next four weeks

-- Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids has suspended all worship gatherings until March 25th. The office will remain open from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

-- The Rocori Senior Center is closed until further notice.

-- Peace United Church of Christ is canceling all public gatherings including meetings, Lenten devotionals, and church services, until April 5th.

-- Waite Park Senior Center closed until further notice.

-- First United Methodist Church is canceling all groups, meetings and worship services through the end of March.

-- The Sartell Community Center will be closed until further notice.

-- The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will be closed until March 31st.

THURSDAY APRIL 2nd:

-- Stearns Electric Association has postponed its Annual Meeting for our members at the Melrose High School Auditorium.

If you have a COVID-19 related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave us a message.