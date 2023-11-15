Country Music’s Aaron Tippin Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Nashville recording artist is coming to the Paramount stage in downtown St. Cloud.

The theater announced Wednesday that Aaron Tippin will be there on Friday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m.

Tippin has earned six gold and one platinum albums and released over 30 singles, including You’ve Got to Stand for Something, Kiss This, and Workin’ Man’s Ph. D. His first single, You’ve Got to Stand for Something, was his first top ten hit in 1991.

Coming up next month country artist Lorrie Morgan is doing a Christmas show at the Paramount, which Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says has been very popular and has sold out already.

