Country Music’s Aaron Tippin Coming to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Nashville recording artist is coming to the Paramount stage in downtown St. Cloud.
The theater announced Wednesday that Aaron Tippin will be there on Friday, February 16th at 7:30 p.m.
Tippin has earned six gold and one platinum albums and released over 30 singles, including You’ve Got to Stand for Something, Kiss This, and Workin’ Man’s Ph. D. His first single, You’ve Got to Stand for Something, was his first top ten hit in 1991.
Coming up next month country artist Lorrie Morgan is doing a Christmas show at the Paramount, which Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says has been very popular and has sold out already.
Learn more about the lineup for Christmas shows this year at the Paramount by clicking here.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Year Round Allegiant Service Returning to St. Cloud Airport
- St. Cloud's Zonta Christmas House Showcasing Holiday Displays
- Civil Engineer Uses Drone to Reunite Lost Dog, Owner in St. Cloud
- Quite Oaks Providing Hospice Care in St. Cloud for 15 Years
- St. Joseph Preparing for County Road 75 Bridge Closure
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker