Could Minnesota Get the “S” Word by Next Weekend? It’s Possible

This is not something anyone really wants to hear in the middle of October. But here we are, and it's not totally unheard of, either.

Snow in October. We have been so spoiled in recent days with very late Summer/early Fall type weather and temperatures. But that is about to change. And change quickly. By next weekend, we may have temperatures that are a bit lower than average, compared to the above average and nicer temps that we have been getting over the last few days/weeks.

This is just a prediction... obviously. But we all know what can happen in Minnesota. And I know lots of people like to bring up the blizzard of '91 that happened on Halloween. Yes, we know!! There are even sweatshirts with the "I survived" thing printed on them.

This is from the National Weather Service, and what it looks like is that there is a good chance of snow that could happen next weekend... yes, the weekend before Halloween.

I know that there are plenty of people who welcome the snow in this area. I just don't happen to be one of them. I feel like winter needs to stay in it's lane. When winter starts this early, we could wind up with 7 months of winter, and I don't care how much you may like winter, that is just too much. Even if it's 5 months, that's a bit much too.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could just keep every season to the 3 months that it's supposed to be? If I had that kind of power.... (insert whatever cool thing you can think of).

It's the weather, we'll see.

