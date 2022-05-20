Cost-Sharing Program Helps Farm Irrigation Systems

UNDATED -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has opened signups for area farmers looking to upgrade their irrigation systems.

According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the program is available to producers with irrigation systems located within Becker, Benton, Cass, Dakota, Douglas, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Washington, and West Otter Tail Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Cost-sharing and technical support is available for variable-rate irrigation systems, soil moisture sensors, and a number of other advancements to new and existing irrigation systems.

In addition, acres covered by the cost-sharing program may qualify for cost-sharing cover crop, nutrient, and tillage management programs.

The program is made possible with a $3.5 million grant from the NRCS.

The deadline to sign up is June 17th.

For more information on the program, click here.