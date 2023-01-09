Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer

One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so.

However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of December. For example, on November 1st in Minnesota the sun set at 6:01 p.m. By November 30th, the sunset was moved back to 4:33 p.m..

Even accounting for the one hour time change, that's still nearly a half-hour less of sunshine per day. It adds up!

The low point of all of this happened with December 14th's 4:31 p.m. sunset. Most people aren't even done with work at that point! I remember a few years ago when I would be leaving for work in the dark and when I got home for the day it was already dark again. That has a way of messing with people.

We were already up to 4:42 p.m. on January 1st, 2023 and the great state of Minnesota's sun won't set until 5:19 p.m. by the end of the month. Combine that with (so far) above normal temperatures throughout the state and it is easy to see the light at the end of the endless Minnesota winter tunnel.

Of course the sunrise is also affected. On November 30th the sun rose in Minnesota at 7:29 a.m., on December 31st, 2022 it was up to 7:51 a.m. By the end of January it will be pushed back to 7:34. Baby steps.