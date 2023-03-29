Comedian C. Willi Myles Coming To Ritsche Auditorium In St. Cloud Next Week

HE BRINGS THE FUNNY

I can actually say that this fantastically funny man has become a great friend over the last 10 years that I've had the opportunity to get to know him. He has been providing us with a way to laugh at ourselves with his unique ability to listen to people's stories and share them on stage, with a delivery that is safe for young and old alike.

Get our free mobile app

FREE EVENT AND FREE PARKING

C. Willi Myles will be coming to the Ritsche Auditorium, located in Stewart Hall on the SCSU campus on Wednesday, April 5th from 7 to 9 pm. What's extra special is that the show is FREE to the public!

The show begins at 7 pm. There are no tickets to the show, so just bring yourself and your friends out to the show, and get free parking, which starts at 6:30 in the following lots:

V-lot and N-Lot near the Education Building on 8th Avenue South

H-Lot -Located south of Stewart Hall

C. Willi Myles/Youtube

LOCATION

Ritsche Auditorium in Stewart Hall

702 1st Avenue South

St. Cloud MN 56301

ABOUT C. WILLI MYLES

C Willi has released six comedy DVDs & CDs in the past ten years including his latest DVD, “Yea, I Said It,” recorded live at the Paramount Theater (St. Cloud, MN) in front of a sold audience at his annual April Fool Special.

C Willi Myles has shared the stage with Country Star Toby Keith, Soul Singer Aretha Franklin, and the one and only Ray Charles, just to name a few amazing performers.

C Willi will keep you laughing throughout the entire performance, using everyday people with everyday humor, C Willi Myles’ humor has built dedicated audiences around the country because of his non-offensive flavor.

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night

Famous People Who Visited St. Cloud in the 80s