Cold Spring Approves Land Purchase for New Fire Station

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The Cold Spring City Council has selected where to put their new fire station.

Last week, the council approved to enter into an agreement with ColdSpring, formally known as Cold Spring Granite, for a piece of land located off of Main Street.

City Administrator Kris Dockendorf says the council has agreed to pay $250,000 for the parcel, plus the city will abate the remaining $32,953.76 of assessments still owed on the property.

As part of the agreement, Dockendorf says ColdSpring has agreed to pay for Phase II of the environmental study still needed on the parcel. She says the study will take 6-8 weeks, and then both sides can look to close on the purchase afterward.

The city has been working for some time to solve their space issues within city hall, which houses the fire and police departments, administrative offices, council chambers and library.

Dockendorf says the council hasn’t made a final decision on the renovations of the current city hall building or which departments would stay in it.