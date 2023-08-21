Coborn’s President & COO Announces Retirement, Replacement Named

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Coborn's Inc. President and COO has announced his retirement.

Dave Meyer will step down at the end of this year. Meyer joined Coborn's in 1985 as an evening shift manager in Mason City, Iowa.

He's held a variety of positions with the company throughout his career serving as a store manager, deli buyer and supervisor, district manager, vice president of operations, and more.

Also, effective Monday, David Best will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer and as a manager of the Coborn's Inc. Board of Directors. Upon Meyer's retirement at the end of the year, Best will assume the role of President and COO.

Best joins Coborn's from General Mills.

