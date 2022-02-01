Coast Guard, Navy Dive Training in Central Minnesota

CAMP RIPLEY -- The United States Coast Guard and Navy are doing some training in central Minnesota.

Camp Ripley is hosting them both this month for some under-ice water diving training.

Over 20 days, a Coast Guard High-Risk Training Instructors teams will train two separate week-long classes to teach students how to dive in a cold-weather environment.

The Navy will work alongside the Coast Guard to host their own annual ice diving training. The training will begin with setting-up tents, cutting proper holes in the ice, dry suit familiarization before they ultimately dive under the ice.