Blois Olson On Legislative Session, Precinct Caucuses

ST. PAUL -- Political Analyst Blois Olson was on the News @ Noon Show on WJON Monday.

Olson talked about the start of the 2022 Minnesota State Legislative session which kicked off on Monday.

He also talked about speculation that former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek may run for Minnesota Governor as a republican.

And, Tuesday is precinct caucus day in Minnesota.

Here is the full conversation with Olson:

