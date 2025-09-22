CLEARWATER RIVERCATS FALL TOURNAMENT

Hosted by: Clearwater and St. Augusta

POOL A

Clearwater River Cats

Albertville Anglers

Midway Snurdbirds two exhibition games

POOL B

Golden Sombreros

Metro Knights

St. Augusta

Pool A

Albertville 3

Clearwater 2 9(8 innings)

Central Valley 3

Albertville 1

Clearwater 4

Midway 1 (Exhibition)

CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLDEN SAMBREROS 4 CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 2

The Sambreros a 35 over team from the Metro area, defeated CV. They were out hit eight to six. Eric Hendrix threw four innings, he gave seven hits,

two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Cole Lambert threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Mathews, he went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Hendridrix went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sean Grenfell went 1-for-3 and he scored run. Kirby Magnuson went 1-for-3 and Brady Boeddeker went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, had two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

For CVL Brady Kenning started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren threw 2 1/3 innings, he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cooper Notch, he went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, JT Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Carter Lyrek went 1-for-3. Logan Adams went 1-for-3, Rudy Notch went 1-for-3., Parker Cox went 1-for-3 and Noah Young was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 7 CLERWATER RIVER CATS 0

The CVL defeated the River Cats, they each collected three hits, lefty JT Harren threw a complete game, he gave up three singles, one walk and he

had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by JT Harren, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and a walk. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Lynerk had a RBI, Noah Young had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs, Rudy Notch was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Logan Adams had a walk.

Ty Carper started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw two innings, he gave up no hits, two runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Cody Thiery threw two innings, he gave a hit, three runs, two walks and four strikeout and Jake Carper threw two innings. Their offense was led by Will Kranz went 1-for-2 with a walk, Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 and Josh Tapio went 1-for-2.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 3 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The CVL defeated the Anglers, they out hit them eleven to three, including three doubles. Rudy Notch threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one

run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by JT. Harren, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Rudy Notch went 2-for-4 with a double. Cooper Notch went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Parker Cox went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Noah Young went 2-for-3. Brady Kenning went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored run. Carter Lynerk went 1-for-3, Dean Zellers went 1-for-3 and Tyler Stang had a walk.

Tyler Bartholomew threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Nick Dinkel threw two innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and one strikeout. Jake Dinkel threw four innings, he gave up three hits, and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jake Dinkel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Eric Fouquette went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ethan Knutson went 1-for-3.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3 CLEARWATER RIVERS CATS 2

The Anglers defeated the River Cats, they were out hit eight to two, they had big home run. No Stats were made available for the Anglers, Eli Schaffer, Kurtis

Lekatz and Isaac Brand all threw for them.

Their offense was led by Eric Fouquette went 1-for-2 with a double home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Joey Rathman had a RBI and a walk and Kal Volinkaty and Jordan Schlueter both were hit by a pitch. Jake Dinkel went 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run.

For the Rivercats Will Kranz threw eight innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaden Haselius, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Tapio went 2-for-3. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI,

stolen base and a walk. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Will Kranz went 1-for-4. Bryan McCallum had a stolen base and a walk, Nick Proshek had a walk Jake Carper had a stolen base.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 MIDWAY SNURDBIRDS 1

The River Cats defeated the Snurdbirds, they out hit them seven to four, including three doubles and two sacrifice flies. Luke Welle threw a complete

game, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored run. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Tapio went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Bryan McCallum had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Troy Deans went 1-for-3 and Luke Welle had a walk.

There were no pitching stats available for the Snurdbirds, Scott Seim did start on the mound. The offense was led by Ty Karger, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ethan Eischens went 2-for-3 with a double. Rory Drewes went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Meyer had a walk.