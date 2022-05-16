Clearwater Hosting Music, Movies in the Park

CLEARWATER -- Another area community is planning a weekly summer concert series.

"Music in the Park" will be held weekly at Eldorado Park in Clearwater. It is being organized by Clear Valley Business Connections, a non-profit organization for businesses in the Clearwater/Clear Lake area.

The live music starts on Thursday, June 2nd and runs through August 25th.

Two nights they'll have movies instead of music - June 16th is Shrek and July 21st is Lilo & Stitch.

Each evening will have one or two food trucks.

Organizers say they did two small events last year just to see if there was a need for this type of event in the Clearwater area. They say the positive response is why they are growing it from two nights to 10 events.