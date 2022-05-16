Prep Baseball Update – May 16th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

FOLEY FALCONS 4 ALBANY HUSKIES 2 (9 Innings)

(Friday May 13th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and Section rivals the Huskies backed by eight time hits, good defense and a very good pitching performances. Logan Winkleman started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw eight innings to earned the win. He gave up just three hits, two runs, three walks and recorded fourteen strikeouts. Charles Hackett threw one inning to earn the save, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Falcons offense was led by Bryce Gapinski, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Daniel Dahmen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch. Logan Winkleman went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Blake Winkels, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was by Brandon Holm, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Devin Hansen had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Birr had a sacrifice bunt, Logan Harren scored a run, Caden Sand and Brady Goebel both earned a walk.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Thursday May 12th)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference and Cross Town rivals the Crush. Backed by nine hits, including three doubles, solid defense and a very good pitching performance. The Sabres did put up four huge runs in the first inning to give their pitcher great support. Righty Tory Lund threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win.

The Sabres offense was led by Steve Brinkerhoff, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs had a big game, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carsen Gross went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Tory Lund went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Calen O’Connell had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Gavan Schulte earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Hank Bulson, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Truman Toenjes threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Grant Roob threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense included Tim Sohmn and Elian Mezquita both went 1-for-3, Luke Boettcher, Joe Hess and Blake O’Hara all earned a walk and Jaden Mendel was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BULLDOGS 12 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS 2

(Thursday. May 12th

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Blue Jackets, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and good defense. They put up seven big runs in the fifth inning. This gave their pitchers a great deal of support, Nick Berglund started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. BradyTaylor threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nick Berglund, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Brady Taylor went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Thorn went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Dumonceaux went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Jase Tobako went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dailen Adu-Syumfi went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jacob Bergsten earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Hayden Harmoning had a stolen base and he scored a run and James Drabczak scored a run.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher was Kranz, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Stanley threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs and he issued two walks. Larsen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Bluejackets offense was led by Sickler, he went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gustafson went 2-for-3 and Randall went 1-for-2. Skoglund had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kranz earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 1

(Thursday May 12th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Bluejackets, backed by five timely hits, errorless defense. This gave the Bulldogs starting pitcher Brady Taylor good support, he threw three innings in to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw two innings to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Brady Taylor, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Swenson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Will Thorn earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jase Tabaka earned a walk, he had three stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he score a run. Jacob Bergsten earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nick Bergland and Elliot Carlson both earned a walk.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher Laase threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Randall threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense included Sapord, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a walk, Sickler went 1-for-2 with a double and Gustafson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 11 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

(Thursday May 12th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and three doubles and good defense. The Bulldogs starting pitcher Eli Nelson threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts to earn the win.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Eli Nelson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Austin Pauls went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Chase Bayer went 1-for-2. Spencer Lieser went 1-for-1, Bryce Vanderbeek and Bennett Evans both scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw 5 1/3 innings, gave up twelve hits, eleven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cubs offense included Gavin Winter went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Skylor Gruba went 1-for-2 and Ashton Hanan earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 1 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

(Thursday May 12th)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference foes the Cubs, backed by three timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Trent Wendlandt threw a complete game, he gave up no hits, no runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored the only run of the game. Spencer Lieser had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Gavin Miller had a sacrifice bunt. Chase Bayer went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Austin Pauls went 1-2.

The Cubs starting pitcher Skylor Gruba threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ashton Hanan, Hank Meyer and Devin Waldorf all earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 4 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

(Friday May 13th)

The Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference defeated their foe from the Central Lakes Conference the Storm. They did collect ten hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher Nolan Murphy threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thorn threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Owen Kolbinger went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ben Dumonceaux went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt an Nick Berglund went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he earned a walk. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Dailen Adu-Gyumfi went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nolan Murphy went 1-for-4 and and Jacob Bergsten earned a walk.

The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Owen Arendt threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nolan Thell was credited for a RBI. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3. Noah Jensen went 1-for-1, Ethan Swanson earned a walk and Dominic Mathias scored a run.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 18 BEMIDIJI LUMBERJACKS 6

(Friday May 13th)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by sixteen hits, including three home runs and six doubles and nine players that collected hits. This gave the Sabres starting pitcher Steven Brinkerhoff great support, he threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs and three walks. Jalen Vorpahl threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one walk.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Steven Brinkerhoff went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Voss went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Calen O’Connell went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carson Gross went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tory Lund scored a pair of runs.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Ty Lundeen, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Biehn threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Cam Justice, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for five RBIs. Ty Lundeen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Corradi went 1-for-4 with a double and Willam Zellmann went 3-for-3. Hunter Brodina went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Daniel Cluiau went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk, Parker Mistic and Ethan Beihn both scored a run.

ACGC FALCONS 3 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Friday May 13th)

The Falcons defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Huskers, backed by five very timely hits, good defense and good pitching performance. The Falcons starting pitcher Jaxon Behm, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaxon Behm he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Bagley went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Logan Straumann went 1-for-3 and Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jason Drange went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Peterson had a walk and he scored a run, Terrell Renne earned a walk and Masson Hiltner earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Huskers starting pitcher was righty Drew Lange, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Opatz went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Luke Biniek had a sacrifice bunt.

NEW ULM EAGLES 5 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

(Friday May 13th)

The Eagles defeated their rivals the Spartans, backed by ten hits, good defense and timely hitting. Their starting pitcher Jaden Drill threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jaden Drill, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Blake Soukup went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Maddox Mortensen went 2-for-4 and Jack Abrecht earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ayden Jansen went 2-for-3 and Jayce Schaefer went 1-for-3. Taylor Hansen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Adam Wiltschek earned a walk, Ben Hohensee and Carter Lang both scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher Hunter Fuchs threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Luke VanErp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Joel Sowada went 1-for-4. Thad Lieser earned two walks, he had a stolen base, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Evan Acheson earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Sam Zeiher earned a walk.