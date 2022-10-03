Clearwater Fall Amateur Baseball Update – October 3rd

CLEARWATER And CLEAR LAKE FALL BASEBALL

SUNDAY OCTOBER 2ND

MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4

(Clearwater)

The Stingers defeated the River Cats, backed with six hits, timely hitting and some very good defensive plays. Veteran righty Robb Moynagh started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw 3 23 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Stingers offense was led by Matt Krenz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kirby Moynagh went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Cole Hansen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Welle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Johnny Goodin went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Conrad went 1-for-4. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jared Alexander earned a walk and Robb Moynagh was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats starting pitcher was righty Ty Carper, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Zeus Schlegel threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Smith went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Ty Carper went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Jack Grell and Nick Proshek both went

1-for-4.

WEB GEMS 2 CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 0

(Clearwater)

The Web Gems defeated the Central Valley League in a great pitcher dual. The Gems did collect eight hits, including a pair of doubles and they played very good defense. The Web Gems starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite. He threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up just one hit, two walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Zach threw a total of 126 pitches with his great effort. Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he retired three batters.

The Web Gems were led on offense by Teddy Fleming, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-5 with a double and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Justin Kunkel went 1-for-4 and Brooks Marquardt earned a walk.

The Central Valley starting pitcher was lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game, he scattered eight hits, issued three walks, two runs, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. JT threw a total of 132 pitches in his effort.

The Central Valley offense was led by Dustin Schmidt, he went 1-for-3. Luke Hemmesch and Dawson Hemmesch both earned a walk and Tyler Stang was hit by a pitch.

SCHEDULE

Sunday October 9th

(CLEAR WATER)

12:00 Clearwater River Cats vs. Central Valley League

3:00 Web Gems vs. Montrose-Waverly Stingers