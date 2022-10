MARTY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A garage fire in Marty Township resulted in a total loss.

Saturday afternoon, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to a fire at Holy Cross Church on County Road 8.

Witnesses had reported smoke coming from the roof of a nearby storage shed.

The Kimball, Watkins, and Rockville Fire Departments put the fire out and believe the fire started near a lawn tractor that had recently been started and moved.