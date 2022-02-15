Christmas Day Road Rage Driver Pleads Guilty

ST. CLOUD -- A Little Falls man has pleaded guilty to four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a crash on Interstate-94 near Avon shortly before 1:00 a.m. Authorities say when they arrived they found 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose sitting in a black pickup and two adults and two children inside a blue SUV.

The complaint says the driver of the SUV told authorities they had been going east on the interstate when the truck pulled up behind them, flashed its lights, and pulled over into the other lane. The driver of the SUV sped up to get away from the truck but says Desmet-Groseclose sped up as well and crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV.

According to the complaint Desmet-Groseclose drove by when the SUV came to a stop, but turned around and drove at the SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV continued eastbound and was able to avoid a second collision before stopping again.

This time, authorities say Desmet-Groseclose got out of his vehicle and was hitting the windows of the SUV with a pop can while shouting.

Officers say when they spoke to Desmet-Groseclose he seemed manic and was talking about his daughters being missing and possibly kidnapped. Authorities say he later calmed down and remembered little about what had happened.

Desmet-Groseclose will be sentenced on April 4th.

