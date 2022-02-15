How Long Will We Have to Wear Masks on Public Transportation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As cities and schools start to ease mask mandates, how long will we need to mask up on public transportation?

The current mask mandate from the federal Transportation Security Administration runs through March 18th.

The TSA's initial face mask requirement went into effect on February 1st, 2021, with an initial expiration date of May 11th, 2021. It was first extended through September 13th, 2021, and then to January 18th, 2022.

Under the federal mandate, operators of transportation hubs must require all people wear a mask when entering their facilities. A transportation hub means any airport, bus terminal, marina, train station, or any other location that provides transportation.

This mandate is why it is still required for you to wear a mask in vehicles like school buses, metro bus, Northstar, and taxis.