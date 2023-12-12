Christmas Concert Raising Money for Local Non-Profit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can attend a Christmas concert for a good cause.

Tanner's Team Foundation is hosting its 4th annual Fa La La For Families Christmas concert on Wednesday night. Once again this year they are offering both an online and in-person option.

Spokeswoman Gail Cruikshank says you can do both if you want.

I encourage you to come on Wednesday night and watch it in person and then you can always watch it on your TV during the holidays with your family or friends or just to see it again. I personally watch it about six to eight times between now and the end of the holidays.

The in-person event is at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn Wednesday with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The virtual concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be followed by a live concert featuring the Kat Blue Band at 8:00 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but you are asked to reserve your free tickets ahead of time online. They are also offering free hor devours, a cash bar, and a wine pull.

The money raised during the concert goes to helping families in central Minnesota who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

We don't meet every family that we give a grant to but sometimes we'll get a note, card, or a picture. When you read those cards it's hard not to tear up and realize what that family is going through and how big of a difference $2,000 can make for that family that month.

Founder John Fuls says over the past 13 years Tanner's Team Foundation has awarded nearly $700,000 in grant money to local families.

