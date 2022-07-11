Chicago 18 Year Old Travels To Meet 11 Year Old Big Lake Girl

Can you imagine an 18 year old man from Chicago showing up at your residence with gifts and flowers, wanting to meet your 11 year old daughter? Scary thought, isn't it?

Well that's what happened over the 4th of July weekend according to FOX 9 News An 18 year old man from Chicago had evidently been conversing over the internet with an 11 year old girl. Well, he decided to take it all a step further and travel to Big Lake to meet this girl.

Big Lake Police responded to to a "suspicious man/unwanted party at the girls residence. The Chicago man was able to find the girls address, whom he had been chatting with on Snapchat for over a year, by using the location feature on the Snapchat app.

It turns out that no charges were filed against the lovesick young man since the girl never mentioned that she was only 11 years old. In fact, she had told him she was 17. So this guy wasn't actually really doing anything too creepy but parents should really be aware of what their youngsters are doing on their phones and computers.

"This is a prime example of why it is so important to pay attention to your child’s cellular devices," the department said in a Facebook post. "Thankfully everyone is OK, and the heartbroken male is headed back to Chicago on another greyhound bus."

I'm pretty sure this poor guy felt like a complete fool, but you live and you learn. Hope he too uses some more caution when choosing who to chat with on the internet.

