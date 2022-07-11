Mermaids Coming to Mall of America in Bloomington July-August

Fascination with Mermaids has happened for years. There have been a ton of movies made featuring a mermaid, probably most famous movie about mermaids or at least one is "The Little Mermaid". Who didn't want to see Ariel become "a real woman" with actual legs?

If you have kids who would love to see some "real" mermaids, Mall of America's Sea Life will have mermaid returning for select dates beginning this month, July 14th through August 5th.

It's the Magical World of Mermaids, and there is even a chance to meet them on dry last as well as seeing them in the aquarium.

If you are looking for some new and fun things to do with your family and especially kids during the summer, this might just the perfect thing! Your tickets to meet a mermaid also includes your admission to the aquarium at SEA LIFE and you can enjoy all of the things that the aquarium has to offer.

Sometimes it can be tough finding activities for the kids to do during the "off school" months. This could be a fun and different thing to do. You can get more information on the event, and SEA LIFE in general on their website.

