Check This Beauty Up For Adoption and Bingo is Her Name-Oh
Meet Bingo
|Animal ID
|53845178
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Australian Cattle Dog/Mix
|Age
|4 months 11 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Medium
|Color
|Red/White
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Site
|Tri-County Humane Society
|Location
|Kennel Room 2
|Intake Date
|7/28/2023
|Adoption Price
|$400.00
Meet Bingo! This adorable pup was found outside prior to her arrival at TCHS so we don't know anything about her past. She is a spunky, high energy gal that will need consistent training and socialization to help her become a well-rounded pup.
Get our free mobile app
Slow, proper introductions are recommended when meeting new people and pets. Bingo is a chewer; lots of durable chew toys and enrichment is encouraged to keep her busy.. microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
735 8th Street NE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
To find out the longest-living dog breeds, Stacker examined data from the journal Genetics and American Kennel Club's 2023 breed popularity rankings.
WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America
Stacker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club.