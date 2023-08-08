Check This Beauty Up For Adoption and Bingo is Her Name-Oh

Meet Bingo

Animal ID 53845178 Species Dog Breed Australian Cattle Dog/Mix Age 4 months 11 days Gender Female Size Medium Color Red/White Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Site Tri-County Humane Society Location Kennel Room 2 Adoption Price $400.00

Meet Bingo! This adorable pup was found outside prior to her arrival at TCHS so we don't know anything about her past. She is a spunky, high energy gal that will need consistent training and socialization to help her become a well-rounded pup.

Slow, proper introductions are recommended when meeting new people and pets. Bingo is a chewer; lots of durable chew toys and enrichment is encouraged to keep her busy.. microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

