Check Out This “Happy Dude”, Marshall-Tate Up For Adoption

Meet Marshall Tate! Tate came to TCHS as a transfer from another facility. Due to this, we unfortunately don't know much about his history. He has been very sweet and affectionate since arrival and is a big love bug! He had an injury to his front leg and it was amputated at the other facility so he's in the process of healing.

Get our free mobile app

He spent a short time in foster care and was a big hit there! He was described as a laid back, calm, and "happy dude". His tail wags nonstop! He loves treats and is very food motivated. He was unsure about the stairs in the home and will probably need some time to get used to using them.

He did very well with another dog in the foster home. It is unknown if he has met cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools.

It is not recommended to bring a new animal into the home and immediately introduce it to resident pets. Ask a TCHS staff for tips on how to ease the transition. Regular play sessions with your new friend will help burn off energy and build a bond of trust. His fosters said he was house trained and didn't have accidents while with them.

We recommend providing them with lots of durable toys such as Kongs, Nylabones and Benebones. A trainer would be a good idea to help them build confidence and learn manners. Come meet Marshall Tate today!

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

MEET AND GREETS MAY BE SCHEDULED by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.