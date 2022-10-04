Check Out Ginger, Big Discounts This Month On Adult Dogs

Ginger is our adoptable pet of the the week and since it's National Adopt a Dog Month, there are some pretty good discounts on adoption fees thanks to a grant from St Cloud Subaru.

Meet Ginger! This sweet lady originally came to TCHS as a stray, so little is known of her history. Has been sweet with staff. Was adopted and then returned three weeks later due to the health of her owner. Unknown how she would do with other animals or kids; slow and proper introductions are recommended when introducing new people and pets.

Should have high quality diet to promote health into the future. Plenty of walks, durable toys, and obedience training would all be great for Ginger. It is unknown if she is housetrained, so she should be kept on a consistent schedule to prevent potty accidents in the home.

Is sweet and very treat motivated. Could this cute pup be your new BFF?! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

Animal ID 51016594 Species Dog Breed Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown)/Mix Age 11 months 3 days Gender Female Size Large Color Beige/Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Site Tri-County Humane Society Location Kennel Room 2 Adoption Price $400.00

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

