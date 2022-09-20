Charges: Two ‘Very Intoxicated’ Men Vandalized Stearns Co. Church

SAUK CENTRE -- Two men have been charged for allegedly vandalizing a Stearns County church.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the church in Sauk Centre just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The name of the church was not released in the Stearns County court documents.

Someone had entered the church and damaged a number of objects including a large statue that was tipped over, a very large candle holder that was heavy and required significant force or strength to move (the candle holder is estimated to cost between $1,500 and $2,000), a cross that was moved, and a red glass globe was missing.

Surveillance cameras inside the church show two people entering the church and one of the two appeared to urinate on the statue in the front area of the church. Police distributed pictures from the video for identification.

Police say they were contacted by 28-year-old Corey Drouillard who indicated he and his cousin 19-year-old Cheyenne Budreau were the two in the church. Drouillard admitted entering the church and causing damage, but noted that he was very intoxicated. Police also talked to Budreau who also admitted to entering the church and causing damage, but says he was intoxicated and couldn't remember the incident.

Both men have been charged with 1st Degree Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct.