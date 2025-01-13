Central MN Wrestling Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

Weekly roundup on the results and new ratings for the following, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Holdingford, Paynesville Area, Royalton-Upsala, Kimball Area, Eden Valley-Watkins from the Central Valley Conference. St. Cloud Crush, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids and Rocori from the Central Lakes Conference. Little Falls, Pierz, Foley and Albany from the Granite Ridge Conference and Becker from the Mississippi 8 Conference.

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Section 6AA rivals Foley 54-16 and at the Monticello “Magic” Triangular they defeated conference foes Monticello 64-12 and Chisago Lakes 65-10. Aaron Malinowski, Jacob Williams, Boston Kuschel, Landen Kujawa, Brayden Boots, Kaden Nicolas and Owen Angell went 2-0. The Bulldogs earned third place at the St. Cloud “Kiffmeyer” Duals with big wins over AAA Lean and Mean New Prague 43-23 and No. 6AAA ranked Albert Lea 37-22. They were defeated by No. 3AAA ranked Shakopee 49-13. Jacob Williams, Landen Kujawa and Bennett Kujawa all went 3-0, Jake Rosenow, Brayden Boots and Kade Nicolas all went 2-1 and Owen Angel went 2-0. Kaden Nicolas earned his 200th Win.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated three foes at the Princeton “Tigers” quadrangular, Princeton 58-3, Lakeville South 38-15 and Section and Conference rivals Mora 59-11. Rylan Gruber, Link Toops, Gauge Johnson, Carter Young, Bryden Melby and Brecken Andres all went 3-1. Aiden Medek, Cash Fussy, Jayden Zajac and Henry Hoffman all went 2-1.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers had an impressive team performance with 208 points and fifteen medal winners to earn the championship at the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invitational. Mason Rausch (133), Noah Cameron (145), Caden Peacock (172) and Aiden Nordlie (285) all earned championship medals. Seth Ramsdell (121), Cassidy Okerman (133), Hunter Ramsdell (189) and Ivan Petrich (215) all earned second place medals. Beau Robinson (160) earned third place, Sam Strack (107) and Kobi Cameron (152) both earned fourth place. ColbyTwardowski (160) and Chaston Gwost (189) earned fifth place and Blake Nolan (114) and Axel Posterick (127) both took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans went 1-2 at the quadrangular, they defeated conference rivals Sartell-St. Stephen 37-31. they were defeated by conference rivals and Lean and Mean AAA Brainerd 41-19 and No. 12AAA ranked Bemidji 41-19. Aaron Baisley went 3-0, Carter Kremer, Mason Moscho and Kameron Moscho all went 2-1. The Spartans earned fourth place at the Paynesville Area “Bulldogs” invitational with 111.5 points in the ten field of teams. They earned seven medals; Kameron Moscho (139) earned the championship medal and Mason Moscho (127) earned the second place medal. Cooper Notch (215) earned third place, Sawyer Minnerath (160) earned fourth place. Max Larson (114), Talen Kubesh (133) and Carson Alvardo-Konz earned fifth place.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons split their duals at the Sauk Rapids-Rice “Storm” Triangular, they defeated SRR 54-6 and they were defeated by AA Lean and Mean HLWW 47-13. The Falcons were without six of the starting wrestlers. The Falcons defeated AAA Lean and Mean New Prague 29-24 and they were defeated by No. 3AAA ranked Shakopee 50-12 and by AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 51-15. Keagon Frisbie went 3-0 and Jacob DesMarais went 2-1 at the St. Cloud Kiffmeyer Duals.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned three medals at the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invitational to earned ninth place in the ten team field of teams with 44.5 points. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship medal, Maverick Kotschevar (172) earned fourth place and Colton Carlson (107) took fifth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated by two foes at their home triangular, Lean and Mean AA Foley 56-6 and HLWW 63-9. The Storm earned 63 points with four medal winners at the Elk River “Elks” Invitational. Carter Pesta (133) earned the championship medal, Jack Barz (145) and Chris Smith (215) both earned second place medals and Carter Barz (121) earned fourth place.

Class A

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers had a very good team performance at the Bemidji “Rick Lee” Duals with four big wins of AAA teams. They defeated No. 12AAA Bemidji 37-26, Lean and Mean AAA Brainerd 46-11 and AAA Moorhead 50-20. They defeated No. 2AA Simley 32-26. They were defeated by No. 2A ranked Staples-Motley 31-27. Luke Bieniek, Wyatt Novitzki and Masyn Patrick all went 5-0. Jaxon Bartkowicz and Simon Boeckman both went 4-1. Wyatt Pilarksi and William Pilarksi both went 4-1 and Kolton Harren went 3-1.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at their “Bulldog” invitational with 193.5 points and twelve medal winners. Jamison Meagher (114), Braydon Kierstead-Hahn (133), Mitchel Blonigan (152), Daniel Flint (172) and Peyton Hemmesch (189) all earned championship medals. Tyson Meagher (107) and Roman Roberg (121) both earned second place medals and Levi Kerzman (127) earned third place. Destin Reiter (114) and Isaac Mergen (139) both earned fourth place and Nolan Roberg (107) and Colin Wendlandt (215) both earned fifth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned third place with 147 points at the Minnewaska “Lakers” Invitational with eleven medals. Noah Jensen (107), Brett DeRoo (160) and Carson Gilbert (215) all earned championship medals. Noah Welte (114) earned the second place medal and Louie Tensen (139) and Hunter Laage (189) both earned third place medals. Jace Mueller (127) earned fourth place, Noah DeRoo (121) and Logan Oeltjenbruns (133) both earned fifth place. Landon Deters (121) and Andrew Spanier (152) both took sixth place. The Jaguars defeated Section 5A rivals Benson 40-36.

Eden Valley-Watkins Wrestling (photo courtesy of Roger Mischke) Eden Valley-Watkins Wrestling (photo courtesy of Roger Mischke) loading...

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles had a very good tournament performance with 149.5 points for second place, with eight medals at the Paynesville Area “Bulldogs” Invitational. Carter Scheeler (160) and Mitchel Lipinski (215) both earned championship medals. Brody Sieben (114), Ryder Schmidt (152) and Treyce Ludwig (189) all earned second place medals. John Weiss (121), Brayden Kramer (139) and Nick Becker (285) all earned third place medals.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned 112 points to take sixth place at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational with eight medals. Lane Olson (152) and Brandon Mugg (285) both earned championship medals. Brady Yourczek (172) and Jake Leners (189) both earned second place medals. Logan Nundahl (145), Parker Dietman (160) and Riley Seelant (189) all earned earned fifth place medals and Rex Revoir (215) both took sixth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned third place at the five team field in the BHV/PP “Raiders” Invitational with 68.5 points and eleven medals winners. Mark Schieflebein (152) earned the championship medal. Teagan VanNurden (114) earned the second place medal, Miles Looman (121), Jon Serbus (152), Frank Schieflebein (160) and Garrett Rosenow (215) all earned third place medals. Ryder Schwieters (127) and James Schiefelbein (145) both earned fourth place medals, Ryan Donnay (107) earned fifth place and Lance Schiefelbein (107) took sixth place.

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush split their duals at the New London-Spicer “Wildcat” triangular, with a win over DC/Litch 33-31 and and defeated by NLS 36-27. Jack Hamak, Connor Fredrickson Noah Newman, Tanner Hugg and Sutton Kenning all went 2-0. The Crush were defeated by No. 5AAA ranked Willmar 46-24, AAA Lean and Mean Cambridge-Isanti 55-12 and AA New Prague 45-26. Tucker Hugg and Sutton Kenning both went 3-0 and Jack Hamak and Connor Frederickson both went 2-1. Special Note: Sutton Kenning 189 lbs earned his 100th Career Match.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres were defeated by a pair of Section 8AAA rivals at the Willmar “Cardinals” Triangular. They were defeated by No. 5AAA ranked Willmar 56-15 and by Alexandria 36-33. Cyrus Post, Peyton Allen and Jordan Gulden all went 2-0. The Sabres earned fifth place in the ten team field of teams with 109.5 points and seven medal winners. Jordan Gulden (285) earned the championship medal in the toughest weight class of the tournament. Peyton Allen (215) earned the second place medal, Noah Bartkowicz (114) and Michael Hamak (172) both earned third place medals. Michael Kulu (152) earned fourth place and Cyrus Post (189) earned fifth place. The Sabres were defeated by three Central Lakes Conference rivals at the Rocori “Spartans” quadrangular. No. 12AAA ranked Bemidji 42-23, Lean and Mean AAA Brainerd 68-6 and Rocori 37-31. Jordan Gulden went 3-0 and Jayce Gruber, Noah Bartkowicz, Michael Kulu and Michael Hamak all went 2-1.