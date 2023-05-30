Central MN First Responder Appreciation Event in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You and your family can get up close to a variety of different first responder vehicles at an event this week.

The 5th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation is Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids.

First responder vehicles scheduled to be there include SWAT, law enforcement, fire and paramedics units. Also, Life Link and State Patrol helicopters will also be on hand, along with two K9 units with demonstrations.

You can also meet and talk with the responders.

It is free and open to everyone. Money raised during the event will go to the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation in support of the COP House.

