Central Minnesota Relay for Life this Weekend in Sartell

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The annual Central Minnesota Relay for Life is this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday outside the Sartell Community Center.

Spokeswoman Sherri Maanum says they have 11 teams signed up, plus several schools and organizations have been raising money for several months now.

The elementary schools in Benton County did some phenomenal fundraising in May, so that does into our bucket. Meeker, Wright and Sherburne Counties have participants like the Buffalo Auxiliary ladies group coming in that night.

Maanum says they have a goal of raising $110,000 but they've already raised over $107,000 going into the weekend.

That money goes to the programs the American Cancer Society supports including research to beat cancer.

Currently, we have 12 research grants that are happening just in Minnesota, and that is about $6.2 million worth of research grants. We've given transportation grants to Alomere, CentraCare, and Sanford Health, multi-year grants. That money helps get their patients to their facilities for treatment.

The event begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. and the survivor lap at 4:30 p.m. The Central Minnesota Relay for Life will wrap up at 10:00 p.m.

Maanum says you should watch their Facebook page for alternative plans in case of rain on Saturday.

