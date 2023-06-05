Central Minnesota Mourns The Loss Of K-9 Handler Deputy After Motorcycle Crash

COMMUNITY MOURNS LOSS OF FORMER DEPUTY

Heartbreaking news was delivered on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

A former Morrison County Deputy named Dave Scherping, passed away after being in a motorcycle accident in Sherburne County. Dave was a former Deputy and K-9 Handler for a number of years, according to the Facebook post. He is the father of the current Morrison County K-9 handler, Austin Scherping.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Department is asking everyone to keep Austin and the rest of Dave's family in your thoughts and prayers.

Over 200 comments have been left on the post, showing how people cared about Dave, and his positive impact on the community. You can read some of those comments below.

Matt H- Rip your service here on Earth is now done. You have been called to serve in the next area. Godspeed and God bless thank you for everything you have done. I pray for your family that now has to walk this Earth without you.

Jeff H- My sympathy to Deputy Austin and the rest of the Sherping family, and also to all other Morrison County law enforcement who worked with Dave and served on his team.

Kim B.D.- It is completely heartbreaking as he was a classmate of mine… My very deepest sympathy goes out to your entire family. I’m so very sorry to hear of this.

Jim K- What a loss! Dave was one of the best. He treated people with respect and was very professional in his job. He will be dearly missed. RIP Dave.

