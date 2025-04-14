Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – Monday, April 14th

COMMUNITY COLLEGE ROUNDUP

SCCC CYCLONES 16 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 1

(Saturday April 13th)

The Cyclones defeated their Central Division rivals the Spartans, they out hit them sixteen to three. They collected three doubles and two home runs, with two huge innings, they put up six runs in the second and nine runs in the third inning. Their starting pitcher was Griffan Dosan a righty sophomore. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Kinnick Christensen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Devin Meran went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two walks and he scored three runs. Hayden Frank went 3-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored three runs and Reece Berberich had a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 1-for-1, Max Reis had a walk and Drew Yourczek was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Carson Bevill a righty sophomoe threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brendon Kent threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, nine runs and five walks. Logan Hammer a righty freshman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits.

The Spartans offense included Dalton Heater, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Brendon Kent went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Cayden Doven went 1-for-2, Brett Laurin had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyson Barthel had a walk.

SCCC CYCLONES 7 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 4

(Saturday April 13th)

The Cyclones defeated the Spartans, they out hit them seven to five, including a big triple and a double. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Terrance Moody, a righty sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits and one walk. Truman Toengjes a righty sophomore from St. Cloud Tech threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Sam Nistler a righty sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins HS threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Owen Hindermann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Devin Meran went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Carson McCain was hit by a pitch and had a RBI. Hayden Frank went 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored three runs and Kinnick Christensen had a walk and he scored a run. Danny Sanchez had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Griffin Dosan had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein had a walk.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Cayden Doven righty freshman, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brenden Kent, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Carson Bussell went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Dalton Heater went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Evan Lunde had walk. Dain Schroeder went 2-for-3, Carson Bevill was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brett Lauvin was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SCCC CYLONES 15 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 0

(Sunday April 14th)

The Cyclones defeated the Spartans, they out hit them fifteen to one, they collected five doubles and two home runs. Their starting pitcher Hayden Frank a lefty sophomore threw five innings, he gave up one hit and he recored twelve strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Kinnick Christensen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Hayden Frank went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Reis went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Carson McCain went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Devan Meran went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and AJ Galvin went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Griffan Dosan went 1-for-3 with a double for a two RBIs and Drew Yourczek went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Dam went 2-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Danny Sanchez went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Holtti, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, three walks and he record two strikeouts. L. Hammer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Dalton Heater threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was Dalton Heater went 1-for-2 with a stolen base.

SCCC CYCLONES 16 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 0

(Sunday April 14th)

The Cyclones defeated the Spartans, they out hit them to twelve to one, they collected one home run. Their starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Gmahl threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Luke Dam, went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs and Sam Nistler went 1-for-1. Kinnick Christensen went 2-for-2 with a RBI, two walks and he scored three runs and Max Reis went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Griffin Dosan went 1-for-2 with home run for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored two runs and Wyatt Gabrielson had two RBIs and he scored a run. Devan Meran went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Terrance Moody went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Carson McCain went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Hindermann was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Tyson Barthel, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits and five runs. Eli Stevens gave up one hit, three runs and three walks and Logan Hammer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Evan Lunde threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cayden Doven went 1-for-2, Brett Laurin and Evan Lunde each had a walk.

Next Games:

Minnesota West Community & Technical College

Wednesday April 16th

1:00/3:00

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 3 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 1

(Sunday April 14th)

The Golden Rams defeated their division rivals the Legends, they out hit them eight to seven, they did collect a huge double. The starting pitcher was Andrew Pieh threw six innings, he gave up six seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Logan Adamski threw one inning and he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams were led on offense by Logan Adamski, he went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brett Leabch went 1-for-2 with a walk. Sam Poser went 2-for-4 and Dylan Smith had two RBIs. Gabe Ottmar went 1–for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Ty McGee had a walk. Aiden Micheli went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Craig Fierro had a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Legends was Devin Gutierrez, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Swendrud threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recored two strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by Devin Gutierrez, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Parker Schultz had a walk. Connor Davis went 1-for-3 with a double and Isaac Hamann went 1-for-3. Cooper Dack went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Josmer Ortiz-Ponte went 2-for-4. Gabe Cabera went 1-for-3 with a walk.

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 5 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 4

(Saturday April 13th)

The Golden Rams defeated their central division rivals the Legends, they out hit ten to five and they collected three doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher was Corwin Lawrence, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits and four runs. Craig Fierro threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Flahaven threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Andrew Piech threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Logan Adamski, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walks and he scored a run. Anthony Micheli went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run, Cole Swift and Dylan Smith had a walk. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ty McGee had two walks. Gabe Ottmar went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

The Legends starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, a lefty sophomore from Sartell HS, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cooper Dack threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The legends offense was led by Josmer Oritz-Aponte, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jack Majerus went 1-for-3, Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gabe Cabrera went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaden Drill went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and he scored a run and Connor Davis went 1-for-3 with a walk. Cooper Dack went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 7 ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 5

(Saturday April 13th)

The Golden Rams defeated the Legends, both teams collected six hits. The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Sawyer Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Julian Campos threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks. Matt Baumann threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Logan Adamski, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brett Leabch went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Collin Tollefson had a walk and a RBI. Anthony Micheli went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Cole Swift went 1-for-4. Gabe Ottmar was hit by a pitch, had a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Poser had a walk and he scored a run. Ty McGee went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Legends starting pitcher was Jaxon Schoenrock, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Anderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Blake Melba threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Jonah DeJong, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk and Connor Davis had two walks. Josmer Ortiz-Aponte went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Steve Heber went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Gabe Cabrera had a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Brodina had two walks and a stolen base. Cooper Dack went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Devin Gutierrez had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Caden Evers went 1-for-3 with a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 3 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 0

(Sunday April 13th)

The Legends defeated the Golden Rams, they collected three huge doubles. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Hamann, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josmer Ortiz-Aponte, he went 1-for-3 with a double for. RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Dack went 2-for-3 with double and he scored two runs. Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Connor Davis went 1-for-3 for a RBI.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Matt Baumann, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Poser went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by pitch. Ty McGee went 1-for-2, with a walk and a stolen base and Corwin Lawrence went 1-for-3 and Brett Leabch was hit by a pitch.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 1

(Saturday April 13th)

The Warriors defeated their Central Division rivals the Raiders, there were only six hits that were collected, but two huge home runs gave the Warrior the win. Their starting pitch was Joel Liebl, he threw eight innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Kael Nelson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a huge RBI and Andre Prieve went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Garrett Kelly went 1-for-3 with a double and Blake Morris had a walk.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Isaish Usher, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Asher Bartel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Justin Walters went 1-for-3, Taevyn Brown and Qanvincy Yanta both had a walk.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 20 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 2

(Saturday April 13th)

The Warriors defeated their division rivals the Raiders, they out hit them ten to four. They had one huge inning, when they put up thirteen runs in the third inning. They had nine walks which they really used in the offense. Their starting pitcher was Dominic Rose, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Mason Macziewski, he went 2-for-4 for 4 RBIs and he scored three runs. Max Athmann went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Kelly went 1-for-1 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Gabe Rahman had two RBIs and he scored a run and Kael Nelson went 1-for 1 and he scored two runs. Andrew Prieve had one walk, a RBI and he scored two runs and Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-2, with two walks and he scored a run. Elliot Domagala went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored a run and Blake Morris went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored two runs. Blake Thompson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Carlson had a walk and he scored a run. Riley Dikken had a walk, Blake Siegel scored a run and Brennan Flictum had a walk and he scored a run.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Atreyu Marcello, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Asher Borle threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, elven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Eli Owen threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense included Asher Borle went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Quincy Jantz went 1-for-2. Logan Hass went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and John Cromwell had a walk and he scored a run.