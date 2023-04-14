Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – April 14th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL UPDATE

(MN. COLLEGE ATHLETIC CENTRAL CONFERENCE GAME)

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 13. MN SCC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1

(Wednesday April 12th)

The Legends defeated the Spartans in a Central Conference game, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. They put up five big runs in the first inning, three in the third and four in the fifth. They gave the Legends starting pitcher, Righty Luke Burgum, a freshman from Mandan, North Dakota great support. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered three hits, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by six with multi-hit games; led by Mason Conrad a freshman from Farmington High School. He went 2-for-3 for 5 RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Goebel a freshman from Albany High School went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Levi Lampert a freshman from Upsala High School went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Jacob Merrill a freshman from Sartell-St. St. Stephen High School went 3-for-4 for three RBIs. Chuck Hackett a freshman from Foley High School went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Thimsen a freshman from Cathedral High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Lang a freshman from New Ulm High School went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pitcher Luke Burgum went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Will Plowman a freshman from Arkansas scored a run and Torin Olson a freshman from Ashby High School had a stolen base.

The Spartans starting pitcher was righty Brett Englemeyer, a sophomore from Melrose High School. He threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Krosby Aasenss a sophomore from Underwood High School threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he issued three walks. The Spartans offense was led by Beau Fetting, a freshman from Ada High School, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Ian Staton a freshman from Northfield High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Luke Ruter a freshman from New London-Spicer went 1-for-2.

ALEXANDRIA TCC LEGENDS 12 MN SCC FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

(Wednesday April 12th)

The Legends defeated the Spartans in game two of the Central Conference games. The Legends collected twelve hits, including four triples and a double and they played great defense. This gave their starting pitcher lefty Jalen Vorpahl a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School a great deal of support. He threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by third baseman Chuck Hackett, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop Carter Lang went

2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Right fielder Levi Lampert went 2-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he scored two runs, had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Second baseman Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. First baseman Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and left fielder Mason Conrad went 1-for-2, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Calen O’Connell a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Pinch Hitter Maddox Mortensen a freshman from New Ulm High School went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Gannon Hall a freshman from Mohall, North Dakota scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Ruschmeier a freshman from Glencoe/Silver Lake High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Lower from Eagle River High School, Brock Depute from Mowhall, North Dakota and Torin Olson from Ashby High School all earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Righty Aidian O’Brien from Red Wing high School threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, eleven runs and one walk. Righty Adam Vue from Fresno, CalIfornia threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four walks and one run. Their offense was led by Luke Pulju a freshman from Perham High School went 1-for-2 and Center Fielder Luke Ruter went 1-for-2.

CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 7 ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 6

(Tuesday April 11th)

The Raiders defeated the Johnnies JV, backed by very timely hitting, including two home runs and a double. They had very good pitching performances by their staff. Righty Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School started on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Devin Begay a freshman from Arizona threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Adam Jensen a freshman from Brainerd High School threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. Righty Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School threw one inning, he gave up four hits and two runs. Righty Ben Dornseif a sophomore from Hector, Minnesota threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by the Villa’s, Ivan from Arizona went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Leo Villa from Arizona went 1-for-3 with home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mason Argir, a sophomore from Brainerd High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Beau Lepel a freshmen from Plato, Minnesota went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Erubiel Ozuna a Sophomore from Arizona was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Adam “Deuce” Braun, a sophomore from Buffalo High School scored a run. Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School went 1-for-3, he scored a run and earned a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 5 CLC BRAINERD RAIDERS 4

(Tuesday April 11th)

The Johnnies JV come back in game two to defeat the Raiders, they did take advantage of some misplays in the field for the Raiders. Righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Mexico started on the mound for the Raiders, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he issued two walks. Righty Gavin Gast a freshman from Moorhead High School threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Austin Meister a sophomore from Breezy Point threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and two runs. Righty Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Arizona threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Josh Kivela a freshman from Hibbing High School, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Turner Locken a freshman from Mandan, North Dakota went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 with a double. Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School went 1-for-3 and Justin Stalboerger a freshman form Moorhead High School went 1-for-3. Erick Bungum a sophomore from Hayfield High School went 1-for-3, Alex Tittrington a freshman from St. Paul earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Waldorf a freshman from Kimball Area High School and Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School both scored a run.

(NO STATS WAS MADE AVAILABLE FOR ST. JOHNS JV)

NC RAINY RIVER VOYAGEURS 5 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 3

(Saturday April 8)

The Voyageurs defeated the Golden Rams in a thirteen inning marathon, they outhit the Rams thirteen to five, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Garrett Schmitt threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Emmanuel Grullon threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Marcus Krier threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Juan Alcoverde threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Voyageurs were led on offense by Michael Wright, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Shane Erickson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Darian Pretorius went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. De Aggies Ortega went 1-for-7 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mathias Talarico went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Kyle Sontag went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, four walks and he scored a run. Ethan Bergen went 1-for-7 with a double and he scored a run and Josue Franco Jr. went 1-for-6 with a double and he had a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Golden Rams was righty Josh Stoll from Andover High School, he threw seven innings, he gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Jacob Contreras from Osseo High School threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Daniel Racheco threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, two runs and a walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jeremy Braun, a freshman from North St. Paul High School, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Drake Locklear went 2-for-5 with two doubles and Ramon Perez went 1-for-6 with a double. Jacob Contreras went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Bryce Heil earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Matthew Ramsdell earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Ricky Randell earned two walks and he scored a run and Tyler Schwaab a freshman from St. Francis High School scored a run.

NC RAINY RIVER VOYAGEURS 4 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 1

(Saturday April 8th)

The Voyageurs defeated the Golden Rams in game two of their double hitter, backed by five timely hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Righty Jake Ouweneel started and threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Voyageurs offense was led by Demarques Ortega, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Christian Diochea went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Micheal Wright went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and Ethan Bergen went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Darian Pretorius went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kyle Sontag went 1-for-4. Alex Livkov earned a walk and he scored a run and Jesse Martinez scored a run and he had a stolen base.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was Lefty Wyatt Doubler, from Osseo high School, he started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Bryce Heil threw one inning in relief. Their offense was led by Jacob Contreras, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Ramon Perez scored a run and had a stolen base and Bryce Heil earned two walks. Ricky Ramsdell and Matthew Ramsdell both earned a walk.