Central Minnesota Breweries Win Awards At Minnesota Brewers Cup

UNDATED -- Local brewers recently won some hardware. The Minnesota Brewers Cup competition announced its award winners.

For American Lagers Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring won a bronze for its Minnesota Gold beer.

For American Wheat and Cream Ales, Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud won a bronze for its Classic Cream Ale.

For Double and Specialty IPAs, Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake won a silver for its Blissful Ignorance.

For Stouts Pantown won a silver for its Drop Forge Milk Stout.

And for Wood Beers Lupilin won a gold medal for its Barrel God Cuvee blend.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says beers were judged by 20 judges. The blind taste-test of 450 beers represented 85 Minnesota breweries.

