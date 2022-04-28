Census Shows Which Minnesota Counties Grew & Shrunk the Most

The 2020 U.S. Census shows which Minnesota counties grew and shrunk the most in the last decade. Any guesses?

Of course the Twin Cities has the biggest population area compared to anywhere else in the state. Just like the rich keep on getting richer -- the bigkeep on getting bigger.

Let's also peek at what happened across America in the last decade. In general, metro areas continue to grow, and rural areas continue to shrink. That's not true for everywhere -- but the general trend is hard not to notice.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census a full 86 percent of Americans now live in metropolitan areas. That numbers hits me right over the head. I would have guessed 60 or 70 percent. Chalk me up as a bad guesser.

Among Minnesota's eighty-seven counties, thirty-five shrunk in population.

Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott, Sherburne, Washington, and Wright Counties are all among the Minnesota counties that grew the most over the past decade.

The Minnesota counties bleeding the most residents, losing the most folks include:

Koochiching -9.4% — (1,249 fewer residents)

Yellow Medicine -8.7% — (910)

Kittson -7.6% — (345)

Lac qui Parle -7.4% — (540)

Lake of the Woods -7% — (282)

Renville -6.4% — (1,007)

Murray -6.3% — (546)

Norman -6% — (411)

Traverse -5.6% — (198)

However, Minnesota as a whole gained 402,569 people from 2010-2020, an increase of 7.6%. It was the 20th fastest growing state during that time.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Arizona and Idaho gained the most residents over the past ten years. Illinois, Mississippi and West Virginia were the only three states that had a population decrease in the past decade. West Virginia had the biggest population loss.

