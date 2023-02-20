Two-Part Earth Day Celebration Set for April in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Although it is still two months away, registration is open for an annual event in St. Cloud promoting health and wellness, and celebrating nature and sustainability.

The 2023 Earth Day Run is set for April and will expand from a one-day event to a two-day event. The action all kicks off on Friday, April 21st with the Health and Wellness Expo from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Earth Day Race Directors Heather Corcoran and Heather Rothfork say interested businesses and organizations can still sign up to have a booth.

We're inviting any businesses that kind of have a health and wellness mission or even something that relates to Earth Day - sustainability, recycling, that kind of thing.

The annual expo will be held outside on 5th Avenue or inside the River’s Edge Convention Center depending on the weather.

The celebration continues Friday night with the Kid’s 1K Run at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K Walk/Run and 5K Corporate Challenge at 6:30 p.m. followed by a block party on 5th Avenue with live music.

The CentraCare Half Marathon and CentraCare Half Marathon Relay will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday followed by another finish line block party, awards, and door prizes.

In addition to vendors and runners, they are still looking for volunteers to help with events both days. Corcoran and Rothfork say there are many ways volunteers can help.

Really they do everything - packet pickup, they help out on the course, they can help at the finish line, they can manage water stops, so it's kind of a broad array of what they can do. And they can even mention that, like hey I need to be indoors or I am okay with being outdoors, or I can lift or I can't lift. So, it mostly just is that we need bodies out on the course to keep people safe while they are moving through the event.

Racers can pick up their packets for free at the expo on Friday or for a $5 fee on Saturday.

