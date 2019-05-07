Cathedral’s Bob Karn Honored For 50 Years Teaching, Coaching

ST. CLOUD -- Students and staff at Cathedral High School honored one of their long time teachers Tuesday morning.

Bob Karn was recognized with a short ceremony to celebrated his 50 years of teaching and coaching at Cathedral.

The 77-year-old has lived his entire life in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral in 1959.

He says his secret to his longevity is the students and environment of the school.

When you can come everyday and enjoy not only helping others discover who they are, but they help you discover who you are. Plus it's an environment where you can thank the good lord everyday that we are alive.

During his career Karn has taught roughly 5,000 kids and has coached around 750 athletes. He is also the state's all-time winningest baseball coach and has been inducted into several Hall of Fame's.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis also declared Tuesday as Bob Karn Day. Karn says he is humbled by the recognition.

It only exists because of all the people we have had here over the years that make it real. It's not what you've done but it's the people you're able to do it with.

Students and staff will be holding several fun activities throughout the day to celebrate Karn and will honor him in the middle of Tuesday night's baseball double header at Dick Putz Field.

St. Cloud Cathedral Officials say this is not a retirement but rather a "thank you" for Karn's dedication to the school.