Cathedral Hosting an Open House This Week

Cathedral has an open house Thursday November 2nd from 4-6pm. Student ambassadors made up of juniors and seniors will be on hand to answer questions from parents and prospective students. Seniors Griffen Ward and Ava LaBine joined me on WJON along with Catholic Community Schools Marketing Director Christina Oliver.

Ava LaBine and Griffen Ward (photo - Jay Caldwell)

LaBine is an ambassador and says she enjoys this opportunity to give back to the school which has given so much to her. LaBine has aspirations of becoming a lawyer and feels her education and experiences at Cathedral are preparing her well for that career. Both LaBine and Ward are participating in a mock trial at Cathedral. Both feel the technology and new offerings that came with the new building have been a great benefit to them.

Ward has taken advantage of the college readiness advanced placement classes Cathedral offers. He says he's taken 9 of the 10 classes offered so far and explains he expects to have at least a semester's worth of classes taken care of when he heads off to college. Ward and LaBine both say that Cathedral encourages students to participate in extra curricular activities and both feel those experiences have been important in their growth. Ward has been participating in chess club, cross country and track at Cathedral. He isn't sure about college yet but is interested in Wisconsin-Madison and possibly majoring in economics. LaBine has been apart of the executive student senate, captain of the mock trials and a student ambassador.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ava, Griffen and Christina it is available below.