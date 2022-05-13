Carris Health Changing Name to CentraCare

ST. CLOUD -- Carris Health is changing its name to CentraCare. All Carris Health entities in Willmar, Redwood Falls, and New London will transition to the new name.

Carris Health was formed in 2018 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CentraCare.

Work has already begun to internally change names and logos to CentraCare. Communities served by Carris Health will start to see changes on June 1st as the organization changes signage, appointment reminders, email addresses, and more.

Get our free mobile app

The Carris Health to CentraCare brand transition is expected to be completed over the next 12 months.