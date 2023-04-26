Caribou Coffee Adding Over 300 New Franchise Locations

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Caribou Coffee is planning to add over 300 new franchise locations across the country.

The company has announced the signing of several multi-unit development agreements.

The agreements include 60 new locations in the Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio areas., 35 locations in the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater, Florida, 24 locations throughout Missouri including St. Louis, Springfield, and Kansas City, 60 locations in Gainesville, Tampa, and Naples, Florida, and 100 locations in the northern half of Ohio and into western Pennsylvania.

Caribou Coffee expanded its franchise program in October 2021, marking the first time interested candidates had an opportunity to own and operate franchise locations in the United States.

Caribou Coffee was founded in 1992 and has grown to about 765 coffeehouses worldwide - as of March 28th, 2023.

Caribou Coffee is now part of a portfolio that also includes the brands Panera Bread and Bagel Brands.

