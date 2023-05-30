Camp Courage in Maple Lake Replacing Pool with Bonding Money

MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- And old and outdated pool and gym will be replaced at Camp Courage in Maple Lake thanks to some state bonding money. The Minnesota State Legislature approved a $10 million allocation in this year's bonding bill.

Camp Courage President and CEO John LeBlanc says their Maple Lake camp was built in 1955.

It's to knock down the old buildings that were built over 50 years ago and build a new pool and gym, and then we have a nice historical building called The Welcome Center and part of the project would be to renovate that building and bring it up to speed.

LeBlanc says the pool will have three different depths with zero entry and a water park feature with sprinklers.

LeBlanc says their programs serve a wide variety of people.

The breadth of disabilities that are served from a variety of developmental disabilities to physical disabilities, and then all kinds of chronic medical conditions.

They have also raised nearly $1 million in private donations, so they now have $11 million towards the total cost which is about $17 million.

They are hoping to start construction in the fall of 2024. Camp Courage provides vacations for people with disabilities, mostly in the form of summer camps. They typically have between 1,500 and 2,000 campers each summer.

