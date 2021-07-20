Buy Spirit Mountain’s Ski Lift for Just $1 (With One Big Catch)

If you've ever dreamed of having your own ski lift, now's your chance to own one for just $1!

I'm not sure what you would do with an entire chair lift (aside from install it on a ski hill), but if you've ever wanted one Spirit Mountain in Duluth is selling one for the unbelievably low price of just $1.00. Yes, one dollar. CHS Snowmakers shared the sale listing at its Facebook page and website.

"Have you ever wanted your own chairlift? Not just one chair but the entire lift. For just $1...you can have your very own lift."

The catch?

You have to remove it yourself, including all associated costs and restoration of vegetation.

"Buyer is responsible to remove ALL of the lift components within a timely manner and not during the ski area’s winter operations schedule," Jason Sawin, owner of CHS Snowmakers, posted online. Proof of insurance for the job must be provided and any required permits acquired. Buyer must also provide all equipment, personnel and transport of the lift from the ski area grounds and follow all state and local laws in removal. Needless to say, the final cost of the chair lift will be significantly higher than the $1 sale price.

In case you're into the technical jargon, here are the details of the Hall 1406 double fixed grip chair: 1975 build date, 100 HP, 2071′ of length, 391′ of rise, 480′ per minute, 88 chairs, 1200 pph, chair spacing 48′, 10 towers, 1 1/8″ rope diameter, 11′ line gauge, 480 volts.

According to one comment on Reddit, it seems that the lift is a one largely going unused. You can read the full chair lift sale posting here.

