Buffalo Crash Sends Man to Hospital

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Friday morning crash snarled traffic in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 55 and Wright County Road 35 at about 9:46 Friday morning.

Authorities say a Toyota Carolla driven by 43-year-old Adam Carl Melquist of Buffalo was turning left onto eastbound Highway 55 when it crashed into a GMC Sierra driven by 73-year-old Leigh Robert Burlingame of St. Michael traveling eastbound on Highway 55.

Burlingame was taken to Alina Heath Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries.

