WHAT IS THE 'TOUCH THE TRUCK' EVENT?

The 'Touch The Truck' event is happening tomorrow, Friday, September 9th, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event will be taking place at The MAC (Municipal Athletic Complex) in St. Cloud. Touch the Truck provides an opportunity for children of all ages to play and interact with various vehicles including fire trucks, construction equipment, tractor trailers, and many, many more.

PROCEEDS TO BENEFIT INDY FOUNDATION WARRIORS

INDY (I'm Not Done Yet) is a Minnesota-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping provide support to real-life Warriors who are in the midst of batting cancer. Every single month, INDY highlights two Minnesota Warriors - 1 Little Warrior, up to 18 years of age, and one INDY Warrior, 18 years of age or older.

Through donations, online sales, and in-store retailers, the Warriors receive a portion of all the profits during their specified month. The Warrior and their family are also provided with official INDY Warrior gear, a check, and have their journey highlighted through a video which can be watched on the INDY website.

DO YOU KNOW A WARRIOR IN NEED OF INDY'S HELP?

Perhaps you have recently been diagnosed with cancer, or maybe a family member or friend has been diagnosed, and are in need of emotional and financial support. If you want to lear more about INDY and how they can help individuals on their cancer journey, you can click HERE to learn more.

BRING YOUR COMPANY VEHICLE AND BE A PART OF THE EVENT

Perhaps this is the first time you've heard about this event, but you'd like to bring your big rig for kids and families to enjoy. If you are an area business and would like to participate, please email Dr. Hovey at dr.hovey@minserchiropracticclinic.com for more information and a registration form.

COST OF THE EVENT

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Children 2 and under are admitted FREE. Children 3 to 15 are $5 for pre-sale and $6 at the door, and adult tickets are $8 pre-sale and $10 at the door. You can get your tickets at Minser Chiropractic Clinic, located at 203 Park Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301, or call 320.253.5650.

