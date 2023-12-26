Bring On The Family Fun at This Minnesota Attraction

As we approach 2024, a lot of people will think about what their hopes are for the new year. I’m not talking necessarily about “resolutions”, but maybe things they hope to accomplish.

If you have kids, or even grandkids, being able to spend more time with them is probably on the list of things you want to do. Being able to engage with them, make memories and enjoy the time that you have, because we all know that time passes by way too quickly.

One way you can have something that most everyone will enjoy doing is by getting a membership plan to the Minnesota Zoo.

There are several options available to make it easy and affordable to go, especially if you want to go multiple times, or you want to visit other zoos around the country.

When you get a membership to the Minnesota Zoo, here’s what you get:

Your guests that aren’t covered under your membership plan get discounted tickets. $2 off for adults and $1 off for a children's or 65+ admission price.

One free car parking at the zoo per visit

A discount on select programming and events

A 10% discount of regular priced merchandise at the Zoo store

Discounted admission to other Zoos and Aquariums around the country.

Other complimentary member programs

There are a variety of membership plans available depending on what your family structure is.

If you donate $300 or more, 2 adults living at the same address, along with their children or grandchildren under 21, along with 2 guests get in each time for no charge. Plus, you will be invited to “friends only” events at the zoo.

For $199, 2 adults from the same address, along with their dependent children or grandchildren under 21 and one guest each get in each visit for no charge.

For $169, 2 adults from the same address and their dependent children under 21 get admission to the zoo or the “grandparent” plan which is 2 people from the same address and their grandchildren under 21.

$129 is a basic individual plan plus one guest, or a “dual” plan which is a basic membership for two members at the same address.

And if you want an individual plan, it’s just $70 for one person to have a basic membership to the zoo.

Once you establish your membership plan you can set up your online account which will help you manage your membership and be able to get communication from the zoo.

You may have questions either before or after you get your membership, there’s a fairly in-depth FAQ (frequently asked questions) page.

So, as you start thinking about wanting to be able to spend more time with your family next year, getting a membership plan to the Minnesota Zoo could be the first step to making that happen.