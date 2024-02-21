BREAKING: Minnesota’s Oldest Playhouse to Close March 2nd

Minnesota's oldest playhouse - opened 84 years ago - is closing shop.

The Old Log Theatre in Greenwood - which launched the careers of Nick Nolte (48 Hrs, Cape Fear), Steve Zahn (Saving Silverman, Daddy Day Care), and many others - will close its doors on March 2nd.

The standalone restaurant on the property - Cast & Cru - will also close.

After owning the Old Log Theatre for 11 years, we have decided to retire and discontinue producing shows. We take immense pride in the Old Log Theatre's 84 years of artistic excellence and extend our deepest gratitude to our talented artists and exceptional staff who have consistently created remarkable productions. We express our heartfelt appreciation to our faithful customers for their constant support. We encourage you to use your outstanding gift cards through March 2nd. After that date, we will provide refunds by check to valid gift card holders by contacting us at info@oldlog.com with your gift card number and your mailing address. Thank you all for the countless memories, Greg & Marissa Frankenfield

Past productions at the Old Log Theatre include Rumpelstiltskin, The Foreigner, On Golden Pond, Steel Magnolias, A Charlie Brown Christmas, The Wedding Singer, and many more going back to 1940.

Old Log Theatre's Closing is the Latest Blow to the Minnesota Arts Scene

Just last month it was announced that the Cowles Center for Dance and Performing Arts will be discontinuing dance performances after March 31st.

One of Minnesota's few professional theaters - DalekoArts in New Prague - closed in 2023.

The Minnesota arts scene has struggled to recover after the COVID pandemic.

H/T: Bring Me the News

